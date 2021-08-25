Evicted tenant jailed in knife attack on apartment complex worker

Las Vegas police have arrested a 35-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he attacked an apartment complex employee with a knife, according to an arrest report.

Clifford Anglade (Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police have arrested a 35-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he attacked an apartment complex employee with a knife, according to an arrest report.

Police were called about 2:45 p.m. on Aug. 12 to the Desert Sky Apartments, 9655 Las Vegas Blvd. South, according to the report. When Metropolitan Police Department officers arrived, they found an apartment complex employee with stab wounds to her hand and head.

The woman told police that she was working alone when a former tenant, identified as 35-year-old Clifford Anglade, quietly entered the office. She recognized Anglade, who had been evicted from the complex at least three years ago, and she told him to leave or that she would call the police, the report said.

“The suspect then asked, ‘Why are you doing what you’re doing?’ the report said. “(The woman) believed this was reference to his prior eviction.”

The man then pulled out a knife and struck the woman in the face with the handle. Anglade chased the woman further into the building and attempted to stab her stomach, but she was instead stabbed in the hand, the report said.

She fell and Anglade stood over her, swinging the knife down and cutting her forehead, the report said. She ran outside, and someone in the parking lot called 911.

The woman told police she “believed that the suspect was trying to kill her for an unknown vendetta he had against all the employees who work for the apartment,” the report said.

Along with the stab wound to her hand, the woman suffered a 6-inch cut on her forehead that will “cause permanent disfigurement for the rest of her life,” the report said.

Police arrested Anglade later that day after a half-hour standoff at his current home, the report said.

“Initially, Clifford denied all involvement,” the report said. “However, Clifford said he was having issues with the property management about his credit and that there is a complaint filed with the Attorney General’s Office.”

Anglade later acknowledged that he went to the complex to speak with the employee about the issue and said he pulled out a knife to “scare” her.

“Clifford said he had no intentions to harm (the woman) but he thinks he blanked out with anger,” the report said.

Anglade has been charged with attempted murder with a deadly weapon, mayhem with a deadly weapon, battery with a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm and burglary while in possession of a firearm or deadly weapon, court records show.

He remained in the Clark County Detention Center on Wednesday with $10,000 bail, court records show. A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for Tuesday.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.