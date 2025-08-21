Father of NBA star arrested following Las Vegas stabbing

A male victim was transported to a local hospital Wednesday after suffering “several stab wounds,” police said.

Authorities seek to file terrorism and assault charges against suspect in Walmart knife attack

A man arrested following a stabbing in west Las Vegas is the father of a National Basketball Association star, according to reports.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, Quenton Marcelles Brown, 57, was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center for attempted murder following the stabbing, which was reported just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday in the 1500 block of South Buffalo Drive.

Brown is reportedly the father of Boston Celtics star guard and NBA champion Jaylen Brown, according to a post on TMZ. A public records search showed that a Quenton Marcelles Brown, 57, lives in Henderson and is the father of a Jaylen Brown. A message to the Boston Celtics was not immediately returned Thursday morning.

As of Thursday morning, Brown remained listed on a Clark County Detention Center online roster.

A four-time NBA all-star, Jaylen Brown was part of the 2024 Celtics team that captured the NBA championship. He was named NBA Finals MVP that year.

