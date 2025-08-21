97°F
Stabbings

Father of NBA star arrested following Las Vegas stabbing

Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown (7) defends New York Knicks' Jalen Brunson as Kristaps Porzingis w ...
Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown (7) defends New York Knicks' Jalen Brunson as Kristaps Porzingis watches during the first half of Game 6 in the Eastern Conference semifinals of the NBA basketball playoffs Friday, May 16, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 21, 2025 - 9:42 am
 
Updated August 21, 2025 - 9:55 am

A man arrested following a stabbing in west Las Vegas is the father of a National Basketball Association star, according to reports.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, Quenton Marcelles Brown, 57, was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center for attempted murder following the stabbing, which was reported just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday in the 1500 block of South Buffalo Drive.

A male victim was transported to a local hospital Wednesday after suffering “several stab wounds,” police said.

Brown is reportedly the father of Boston Celtics star guard and NBA champion Jaylen Brown, according to a post on TMZ. A public records search showed that a Quenton Marcelles Brown, 57, lives in Henderson and is the father of a Jaylen Brown. A message to the Boston Celtics was not immediately returned Thursday morning.

As of Thursday morning, Brown remained listed on a Clark County Detention Center online roster.

A four-time NBA all-star, Jaylen Brown was part of the 2024 Celtics team that captured the NBA championship. He was named NBA Finals MVP that year.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.

 

