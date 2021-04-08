Fight leads to man being stabbed at Cosmopolitan
Las Vegas police are investigating a fight that led to one man being stabbed at the Cosmopolitan early Thursday.
“There was an altercation between a group of males that led to one male sustaining a couple of lacerations to his upper body shoulder area and arm area,” said police Lt. Noe Esparza in a text. “The male was transported to a local area hospital for his injuries and the injuries as of now appear to be non-life-threatening. At this time the investigation is still fluid and ongoing.”
The incident occurred about 5 a.m.
No other details were immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check backs for updates.
Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.