Fight over lighter results in attempted murder charge

Two men stabbed each other in a fight over a lighter, Las Vegas police said.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two men stabbed each other in a fight over a lighter, Las Vegas police said.

According to an arrest report, Bryan Kirk Sharp accused another man of stealing his lighter before stabbing him in the leg and chest about 8:10 a.m. Wednesday at Bob Baskin Park, 2801 W. Oakey Blvd., near Rancho Drive. The other man stabbed him in the left side.

Sharp, 47, faces charges of attempted murder with a deadly weapon and battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, court records show.

Detectives said witness interviews indicated Sharp was the aggressor and the man stabbed him in self-defense.

On Wednesday morning Sharp approached the man about the lighter, which the man said he got from someone else. The man told police Sharp “postured to fight.” Anticipating an attack, he punched Sharp, who then grabbed a 4-inch folding knife. The man tripped and fell to the ground while trying to back away, the report said. Sharp then stabbed the man in the leg near a park picnic bench.

The man held up a backpack to defend himself from the ongoing attack, Metropolitan Police Department wrote in the report. The man reached for a 6-inch knife inside his backpack. As he did, police said, Sharp stabbed him in the chest. The man stabbed Sharp in return.

They were both taken to University Medical Center. Metro said the man received stitches for his leg wound and was treated for a possible punctured lung.

Sharp was booked in absentia into Clark County Detention Center.

His arraignment was scheduled for Monday.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.