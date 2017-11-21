Girlfriend arrested after man dies in east Las Vegas stabbing

A man was stabbed to death by his girlfriend early Tuesday morning when he tried to keep her from killing herself at an east valley home.

The stabbing was reported about 3:45 a.m. Tuesday at a home in the 3600 block of Diamond Head Drive, near Bonanza and Pecos roads, according to Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon.

Gordon said the 30-year-old woman took prescription pills and was trying to hurt herself with a knife. Her 43-year-old boyfriend was stabbed in the chest and back as he tried to intervene.

After the stabbing, Gordon said, the woman and other residents in the house tried to help the man. He was hospitalized, but later died. The woman was taken into custody at the scene. Homicide detectives are investigating.

The man’s death marks the 197th homicide Metro has investigated this year, and the 227th investigated in Clark County.

The Clark County Coroner’s office will identify the man after his next of kin are notified.

