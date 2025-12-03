Police: Man stabbed girlfriend to death, then called 911

Once police entered the residence, they found a woman suffering from multiple stab wounds, the Henderson Police Department said.

Henderson police said the department received a call for service on Tuesday from a man who said he killed his girlfriend and that he tried to harm himself.

Police arrived on scene at a residence in the 200 block of West Horizon Ridge Parkway around 6:30 p.m. and made contact with the suspect, the Henderson Police Department said in a press release.

Police identified the suspect as 28-year-old Maurice Vanderall.

Once police entered the residence, they found a woman suffering from multiple stab wounds, police said. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the press release.

Vanderall was taken into custody, though he was taken to a hospital for medical treatment, police stated.

This is the eighth homicide in the City of Henderson for 2025, according to police.

Social media manager Arlette Yousif contributed to this story.