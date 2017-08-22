Henderson police looking for attacker in Uber driver stabbing

Henderson police are seeking the public’s help to identify a man who carjacked and stabbed an Uber driver in December.

(Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

About 10 p.m. on Dec. 14, Henderson police responded to a report of a carjacking and stabbing at The Equestrian apartments at 10701 Eastern Ave., police said.

The Uber driver had responded to the location to pick up a fare when the man slashed his neck and then carjacked his gold Chevrolet, police said.

The carjacker is described as a white male with blue eyes, blond hair, approximately 25 to 30 years old, 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall and about 150 to 170 pounds. He also has a red tattoo on the inside of his right wrist, police said.

The Uber driver’s car was recovered in Las Vegas near the 2800 block of Cedar Street.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 702-267-4911 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

10701 Eastern Ave., Henderson, nv