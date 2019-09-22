Henderson police: Man under influence arrested in 2 attacks

A group got together to use “illicit drugs,” and Jonathan Louis suffered negative side-effects that led him to stab a man, Henderson police spokesman Eric Leavitt said.

Henderson Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

A 20-year-old man was arrested in Henderson on Saturday on suspicion of attempted murder and battery resulting in substantial bodily harm after he attacked two people, police said.

Officers from the Henderson Police Department were called to the 3600 block of Domini Veneti Court, near St. Rose Parkway and East Starr Avenue, around 6:40 p.m. Saturday. Spokesman Eric Leavitt said the department had received multiple calls from neighbors saying a man suffering from stab wounds was asking them for help.

Also according to Leavitt:

A group of young adults had gotten together “to use illegal, illicit drugs,” and Jonathan Louis suffered negative side-effects that led him to stab a 21-year-old man.

The victim ran, asking neighbors for help. Louis followed him, “acting irrationally” and banging on cars.

When neighbors confronted Louis, he punched an 88-year-old man. Another neighbor restrained Louis until police arrived.

The 21-year-old was transported to University Medical Center, and the 88-year-old was taken to the St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Siena campus.

Louis was being held at the Henderson Detention Center on $3,000 bond.

Contact Alexis Egeland at aegeland@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexis_egeland on Twitter.