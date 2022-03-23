Home invasion, stabbing, caught on video, Las Vegas police say

When the victim spotted Jonathan Galante, 35, outside, he grabbed a knife and “confronted” him from inside the house, police said.

Jonathan Galante (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Home surveillance video captured the moments a man broke his way into his estranged wife’s house and stabbed her boyfriend, who had grabbed a knife to protect himself and the woman, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Early on Feb. 27, the couple were eating when they heard a noise in the east valley home’s backyard, near East Desert Inn Road and South Hollywood Boulevard, police said.

When the victim spotted Jonathan Galante, 35, outside, he grabbed a knife and “confronted” him from inside the house, police said. That was when Galante shattered the glass sliding door and rushed toward him, police said.

At some point during the struggle, Galante stabbed the man, chased him around the house with a knife, and broke the man’s cellphone, police said.

Galante fled the scene, while the woman drove her boyfriend toward a hospital as he was losing consciousness, police said.

She encountered Metro officers in downtown Las Vegas and had them summon an ambulance, which took him to University Medical Center, police said.

The man, who was stabbed in the chest and suffered “severe” blood loss, was able to talk to detectives, and identify Galante, police said.

Galante, who was arrested Saturday, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on one count each of attempted murder, home invasion, residential burglary and battery with a deadly weapon, jail logs show.

Attorney Spencer Judd, who is representing Galante, said his client was pleading innocent and was expected to soon post the $50,000 bail.

Under his release conditions, he must submit to high-level monitoring house arrest and stay away from the victim, records show.

“After their review of evidence, he should not have been charged with attempt murder,” Judd said.

Galante is next due in court on April 5.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites.