Homeless man faces attempted murder charge in stabbing attack

A homeless man has been charged with attempted murder in the stabbing of another transient who said he was attacked because he didn’t have a smoking pipe.

Roger Walsh (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Roger Walsh, 46, was arrested July 30 in the attack that happened 10 days earlier in a desert lot near Twain Avenue and Durango Drive in the western Las Vegas Valley. The victim said he was camping in the lot when a man approached him and asked if he wanted a drink. The victim said no, then the man asked if he had a smoking pipe. The victim again said no and was attacked.

The assailant grabbed a pocket knife from the victim and stabbed him repeatedly and struck him in the face with a rock, leaving him in critical condition. The victim, police said, was later able to pick Walsh out of a photo lineup.

Walsh denied any involvement when questioned by police. He is charged with attempted murder with use of a deadly weapon. A preliminary hearing is scheduled in Las Vegas Justice Court for Aug. 17.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.