Stabbings

Homeless person stabbed during fight at Las Vegas McDonald’s

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 2, 2017 - 8:11 pm
 
Updated July 2, 2017 - 8:27 pm

Las Vegas police are searching for a man who stabbed a homeless person Sunday evening during a fight at an east valley McDonald’s.

Just after 5 p.m. Sunday, the Metropolitan Police Department responded to a McDonald’s at 5811 E. Charleston Blvd., near Sloan Lane, to investigate reports of a stabbing, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Grant Rogers said.

Rogers said the homeless person was stabbed in the back during an altercation with three men, and suffered a “very minor injury.”

Police are searching for a Hispanic man wearing a white shirt and blue jeans who was last seen riding a moped in the area.

Anyone with information on the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

 

TOP NEWS
Local Spotlight
Stabbings Video
