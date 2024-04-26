66°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Stabbings

Las Vegas apartment fight leads to stabbings, 5 teens injured

Las Vegas Review-Journal
Las Vegas Review-Journal
More Stories
Clark County coroner’s office (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
Man killed in north Strip stabbing ID’d
Prosecutors continue push to see slain reporter’s confidential information
New trial date set for suspect in reporter’s slaying
Trial delayed in investigative reporter’s killing
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 25, 2024 - 9:34 pm
 
Updated April 26, 2024 - 12:16 am

Five teenagers were injured in an altercation that turned into several stabbings Thursday night.

The 6:25 p.m. incident occurred in an apartment complex near West Tropicana Avenue and South Jones Boulevard, said Lt. Aaron Lee of the Metropolitan Police Department.

Two people suffered critical, but not life-threatening, injuries while the others suffered minor injuries.

Lee said the facts could change as the investigation is conducted. Later he said that several suspects were being questioned.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Two wounded in shooting near UNLV
recommend 2
Suspect in double homicide arrested in California
recommend 3
Metro K-9 stabbed, requires surgery, as does suspect
recommend 4
Police seek help finding Easter weekend armed robbery suspects
recommend 5
Man arrested in hit-and-run crash that killed 2 Las Vegas teens
recommend 6
Detectives investigate fatal shooting of teen in northwest Las Vegas