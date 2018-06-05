Las Vegas hotel offering reward for info on stabbing death suspect

A Strip hotel is offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who provides information leading to the identification of the person who stabbed two people to death in their room Friday.

Circus Circus hotel security found the bodies of Vietnamese tourists Sang Boi Nghia, 38, and Khuong Ba Le Nguyen, 30, in their 21st floor room Friday afternoon after a welfare check, the Metropolitan Police Department said. The two were part of a tour group planning to visit the Grand Canyon, but they did not show up.

Investigators believe the Nghia and Nguyen were stabbed at about 2 a.m. Friday after someone tried to steal from their hotel room.

Police have not released a suspect description.

Anyone with information may contact Metro’s homicide investigators at 702-828-3521. To report anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

