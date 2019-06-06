Las Vegas man, 64, dies month after stabbing in west valley

A man was arrested shortly after the 64-year-old victim was stabbed multiple times late April 28 at a home in the west valley, Las Vegas police have said.

A Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner vehicle parked at headquarters at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

A 64-year-old man stabbed multiple times in April died at the end of May in what the Clark County coroner’s office has ruled a homicide.

Kevin Hackett of Las Vegas died May 31 at University Medical Center from complications of multiple sharp force injuries, the coroner’s office said Thursday. Hackett was critically injured about 10:20 p.m. April 28 in a home on the 8300 block of Abita Circle, near West Tropicana Avenue and South Durango Drive.

Hackett was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The coroner’s office on Thursday said Hackett’s death was ruled a homicide.

A woman also was taken to the hospital that night, suffering from injuries that appeared to stem from a beating, Gordon said. Her condition on April 28 was unknown.

A man was taken into custody shortly after the stabbing, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said in April.

Further information about the man arrested, identified as a 33-year-old in online Metro homicide logs, was not immediately available Thursday.

