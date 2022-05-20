Las Vegas man accused of stabbing his mother 19 times

Police said they arrested Joshua Pouncey, 30, outside his mother’s apartment in southwest Las Vegas.

Joshua Pouncey (Metropolitan Police Department)

A Las Vegas man is accused of attempting to kill his mother in a frenzied stabbing attack on Wednesday at an apartment complex in the southwest valley.

Las Vegas police said they arrested Joshua Pouncey, 30, in the 7:22 a.m. stabbing outside his mother’s residence on the 8600 block of Peace Way, near Tropicana Avenue and Durango Boulevard.

Police said in an arrest report for Pouncey that when officers arrived at the complex, they found his mother covered in blood and in need of immediate medical attention.

The woman was stabbed 19 times, police said. One of the wounds was to her neck. Another stab wound to her torso left her with a punctured, collapsed lung. She also suffered a broken arm in the attack.

Police said they interviewed the woman from her hospital bed at University Medical Center, and she told them her son had tried to kill her.

According to police, the events leading to the stabbing started earlier in the morning when officers were called to the same apartment for a report of Pouncey attacking another family member.

Police said witnesses told them Pouncey had been doing cocaine and drinking the night before. The next morning, they said, Pouncey assaulted a family member before fleeing.

Officers documented the assault and informed the family to call 911 if Pouncey returned, as they planned to arrest him on domestic violence charges.

Police said that a little more than an hour later, they were called back to the apartment for the stabbing. According to police, Pouncey had returned, grabbed two knives and repeatedly stabbed his mother.

“(The victim) ran from the residence and Joshua gave chase,” police wrote. “While on the sidewalk walk way between the apartment buildings, Joshua began attacking (her) with the knives causing cuts to her arms, right side and the left side of her neck. Screaming over the open phone line was documented in the 911 call.”

The victim’s name was redacted in the report.

Police said Pouncey then called police dispatchers and said he was waiting for them to pick him up at a residence on the 8500 block of University Avenue, which was less than a mile away from the stabbing scene. He declined to give a statement to police.

Pouncey was booked at the jail on felony counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, domestic battery, assault and assault constituting domestic violence. He also faces two misdemeanor counts of domestic battery. He was being held on $750,000 bail.

A criminal complaint had not been filed as of Friday afternoon. His next appearance in Las Vegas Justice Court is scheduled for Tuesday.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.