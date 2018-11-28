Las Vegas man arrested in connection with Pahrump stabbing

A 23-year-old Las Vegas man faces an attempted murder charge in connection with a Pahrump stabbing on Saturday.

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday responded to Pahrump’s Homestead Road to investigate reports of a stabbing. Officials have not disclosed the exact location.

When they arrived at the scene, according to Deputy Annie Horak, they found a man who had been stabbed multiple times. He was airlifted to University Medical Center for treatment, but his condition was unknown on Wednesday.

After the stabbing, the man walked to a nearby casino for help while the suspect, later identified Brandon Romeo, fled the scene in a black Toyota sedan, Horak said. Investigators later learned the vehicle was stolen from the victim’s mother.

The Sheriff’s Office has not released further details on the crime, but said in a press release Tuesday that detectives identified Romeo as the suspect after having “obtained and executed a search warrant.”

Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested Romeo in Las Vegas on Saturday and was subsequently booked into the Clark County Detention Center on the attempted murder charge. He remained incarcerated on $500,000 bail as of Wednesday, jail records show.

