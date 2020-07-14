Las Vegas man arrested in stabbings of wife, stepdaughter

A Las Vegas man has been arrested on suspicion of stabbing his wife and stepdaughter in what police said was an attack attributed to domestic violence.

Delaine Kelley (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Delaine Kelley, 49, of Las Vegas, was booked at the Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, domestic battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, child abuse neglect and assault-domestic violence.

An arrest report for Kelley states Las Vegas police were called to a home in the 3600 block of East Owens Avenue near North Pecos Road at 11:44 p.m. Saturday after a caller reported people had been stabbed at the residence. Police arrived and found Kelley’s wife stabbed in the neck and a juvenile stepdaughter with lacerations to her hands. Both were transported to the hospital, according to police reports. Kelley’s wife suffered life-threatening injuries.

Authorities alleged the stabbings occurred while Kelley and his wife were arguing. The stepdaughter was injured when she tried to intervene. Kelley was arrested nearby, with blood on him, near a knife blade, police said in the report.

No criminal complaint in the case has been filed. A status check on the case is scheduled for Wednesday in Las Vegas Justice Court.

