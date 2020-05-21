Las Vegas man charged in stabbing of 65-year-old mother

Patrick Alexander (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A Las Vegas man is accused of repeatedly stabbing his 65-year-old mother at a northwest valley apartment Monday afternoon.

Patrick Alexander, 31, was arrested at the scene of the 4 p.m. stabbing in the 6300 block of West Lake Mead Boulevard, near Rainbow Boulevard. Police said when they arrived at the apartment, they found approximately 20 hysterical people trying to help the victim.

In an arrest report for Alexander, police described the victim as a vulnerable person because of her age and because she uses a walker.

Police said witnesses told them Alexander was “acting strange” and arguing with another man in the apartment when the victim, who was in the apartment at the time, asked her son to take her outside. One witness said they saw Alexander then pull out a knife and repeatedly stab his mother. Police said the woman was rushed to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Police said they found a knife in a dumpster at the apartment complex. They arrested Alexander, who police said then confessed to stabbing his mother in the chest, arm and neck.

“Alexander explained that he though his mom was playing him and took his money,” police wrote in the report. “He stabbed her so she would know he was serious about his money.”

Alexander is charged with attempted murder of a vulnerable person and battery, both with use of a deadly weapon. Las Vegas Justice Court records indicate a status check on the case was scheduled for Thursday morning.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.