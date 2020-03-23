Las Vegas man charged in ‘unprovoked’ stabbing

A Las Vegas man is facing an attempted murder charge after police said he repeatedly stabbed another man on March 16 in an “unprovoked” attack.

Kevin Casteland (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A Las Vegas man is facing an attempted murder charge after police said he repeatedly stabbed another man in an “unprovoked” attack.

Kevin Castelan, 18, was arrested March 16 after police were called that day to an apartment in the 2900 block of Clifford Street, near North Pecos Road, at 10:30 a.m. Police arrived and found a man suffering from stab wounds to the neck and chest. The man survived the injuries.

Police wrote in an arrest report for Castelan that witnesses told police the victim was in the apartment when a man they identified as Castelan emerged from a bedroom and attacked the man for no reason. When police interviewed Castelan, officers said he confessed to the stabbing.

Castelan remained in custody Monday morning at the Clark County Detention Center after authorities filed a criminal complaint against him in Las Vegas Justice Court, charging him with a single count of attempted murder with a deadly weapon.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.