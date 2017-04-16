Las Vegas man fatally stabbed by girlfriend identified

University Medical Center (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The man stabbed by his girlfriend in a car Wednesday night after he allegedly attacked her has been named.

The Clark County coroner identified the man who died from a stab wounds to his chest as Deandre L. Rawls, 29.

His 26-year-old girlfriend is unlikely to face charges, the Metropolitan Police Department said. Rawls was allegedly attacking the woman, who was driving, before she pulled over near U.S. Highway 95 and Valley View Boulevard.

Homicide Lt. Dan McGrath said he was about to start attacking again before she stabbed him with a knife.

The woman drove her unresponsive boyfriend to University Medical Center about 8 p.m., where he died.

She was detained and questioned by police at the hospital. McGrath said she gave police “a pretty compelling statement” about past abuse and the vehicle attack. She was released sometime early Thursday.

The couple had a 5-year-old child in the back seat during the stabbing. The child was uninjured, police said.

McGrath estimates between 15 and 20 percent of homicides each year are domestic-related.

“It’s a community problem, not just a police problem,” McGrath said.

Police encourage people in abusive relationships to seek resources or help. The homicide detective also encouraged family or neighbors to call 911 if they know of or hear of possible abuse.

This is the 55th homicide investigated in Clark County and the 45th investigated by Metro this year.

