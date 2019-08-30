Las Vegas man who allegedly tried to stab mother identified

A man who police say allegedly tried to stab his mother Thursday morning inside a southwest Las Vegas home is facing two charges.

Las Vegas police take Tyler Anthony Sears into custody as they investigate a stabbing in the 6500 block of Mocha Brown Court, near West Warm Springs Road and South Torrey Pines Drive, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man who police say allegedly tried to stab his mother Thursday morning inside a southwest Las Vegas home has been identified.

Tyler Anthony Sears, 26, is facing one count each of domestic battery with a deadly weapon and allowing child abuse or neglect, according to jail and court records. He remained held on $12,000 bail at the Clark County Detention Center awaiting his initial appearance Friday morning.

The basis of the child abuse charge is not immediately clear. Few details surrounding what led up to the attack have been released.

The Metropolitan Police Department has said a woman called 911 just after 7:55 a.m. to report that her son had tried to stab her on the 6500 block of Mocha Brown Court, near West Warm Springs Road and South Torrey Pines Drive. Police said she suffered minor puncture wounds to her head.

Officers and two K-9 units surrounded the woman’s house, from which Sears exited and surrendered to police just before 9 a.m.

Court records indicate that Sears does not have a criminal history in Clark County.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.