Las Vegas police: 15-year-old arrested in fatal stabbing of his sister

The Metropolitan Police Department says a 15-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of his sister over the weekend.

According to police, at 9:22 p.m. Saturday, Metro received a report that a boy had stabbed his sister in the 1000 block of N. Pecos Road.

In a news release, authorities said that arriving officers detained a 15-year-old male juvenile and found a female suffering from apparent stab wounds inside an apartment.

The female victim was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel, police said.

Detectives learned that an altercation occurred inside the apartment between the suspect and the victim. At some point, the 15-year-old boy stabbed the victim, according to police.

The teen was arrested and booked into the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center on one count of open murder.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.