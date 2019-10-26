Las Vegas police dog rushed into surgery after stabbing

A Las Vegas police dog was rushed into surgery Saturday morning after it was stabbed in the neck by a wanted man during a barricade.

Metro patrol dog Hunter, seen with his handler Jeff Corbett, was stabbed in the neck by a suspect and rushed into surgery Saturday morning. (Courtesy Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

As of 7 a.m., the patrol dog, Hunter, was “doing well, expected to survive and make a fully recovery,” according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Hunter, a Belgian Malinois, has been working since 2012 with his K-9 handler, Jeff Corbett.

It wasn’t immediately clear what led to the barricade, but according to Metro, SWAT and K-9 officers were working to arrest a man who had climbed onto a roof of a business near Eastern Avenue and Warm Springs Road.

The patrol dog helped to take the man into custody, and he is likely to face a charge of mistreatment of a police service animal in connection with the stabbing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

