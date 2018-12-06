Las Vegas police investigate fatal stabbing in south valley

Police were called just before 5 p.m. to the 6800 block of Bermuda Road, near East Sunset Road and Paradise Road, said Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson. When officers arrived they found a person who had been stabbed.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal stabbing in the south valley Wednesday night.

Police were called just before 5 p.m. to the 6800 block of Bermuda Road, near East Sunset Road and Paradise Road, said Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson. When officers arrived they found a person who had been stabbed.

The victim was pronounced dead after being transported to a hospital, Johansson said. The victim’s gender was unknown Wednesday night.

It was also unknown if police were looking for a suspect. Metro homicide detectives continued to investigate the scene Wednesday night, Johansson said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.