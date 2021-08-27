Las Vegas police investigate fatal stabbing in Summerlin

A man died after being stabbed Friday morning in Summerlin, police said.

Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal stabbing Friday morning in Summerlin.

Police were called about 9:50 a.m. to a home on the 10000 block of Kenton Place, a residential area near Town Center Drive and Summerlin Parkway, and found a man dead after being stabbed, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield said.

Homicide detectives were continuing to investigate Friday morning. Further information about the stabbing was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.