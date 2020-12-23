50°F
Stabbings

Las Vegas police investigate pair of apparently unrelated stabbings

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 23, 2020 - 8:05 am
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police investigated two stabbings Tuesday night that left a pair of men hospitalized.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said the first stabbing took place near the intersection of Cambridge Street and Twain Avenue shortly after 8 p.m.

A man was walking on Cambridge when he was approached by an unknown suspect who demanded his bag, Gordon said.

“When the victim refused the suspect stabbed the victim one time, then fled on foot,” he said.

Police were not immediately able to find the assailant.

The second stabbing also happened just after 8 p.m. in the 1100 block of East Desert Inn Road. Gordon said the male victim was approached in a parking lot by two assailants with whom he had a prior dispute.

“Words were exchanged,” Gordon said. “The interaction escalated when one of the suspects produced a knife and stabbed the victim two times. After the stabbing, both suspects fled southbound on foot and are still at large.”

Both victims were hospitalized but are expected to survive, Gordon said.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

