Stabbings

Las Vegas police investigate stabbing at Hard Rock Hotel

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 14, 2017 - 7:44 am
 

One person is in critical condition Thursday after a stabbing at the Hard Rock Hotel.

The stabbing was reported just after 3:30 a.m. at the Hard Rock Hotel, 4455 Paradise Road, according to Metropolitan Police Lt. Daniel Alvarado.

The person who was stabbed was hospitalized in critical condition, Alvarado said, and the stabber was taken into custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

