Las Vegas police investigate stabbing at Hard Rock Hotel

One person is in critical condition Thursday after a stabbing at the Hard Rock Hotel.

The stabbing was reported just after 3:30 a.m. at the Hard Rock Hotel, 4455 Paradise Road, according to Metropolitan Police Lt. Daniel Alvarado.

The person who was stabbed was hospitalized in critical condition, Alvarado said, and the stabber was taken into custody.

4455 Paradise Road Las Vegas, Nevada