Las Vegas police investigate stabbing at homeless youth center

Las Vegas police investigate a reported stabbing at a homeless youth center on Friday morning. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating a reported stabbing at a homeless youth center on Friday morning.

Officers were called about 9:10 a.m. to the 1600 block of Flamingo Road, near Maryland Parkway, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release. Police were seen a short time later at the entrance to the Shannon West Homeless Youth Center, at 1650 E. Flamingo Road, which is operated by the HELP of Southern Nevada.

One person had nonlife-threatening injuries and another was in custody, Metro said.

Further information was not immediately available.

