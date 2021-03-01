61°F
Stabbings

Las Vegas police investigate stabbing in southwest valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 1, 2021 - 1:59 pm
 

Las Vegas police are investigating a stabbing Monday afternoon in the southwest valley.

The stabbing occurred before 1:05 p.m. at an apartment complex near West Sahara Avenue and Arville Street, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers were called to a business near the 4400 block of West Sahara for a male suffering from a stab wound. He told officers he ran to the business after being stabbed at the complex.

Police said he was taken to a hospital but the extent of his injuries was not immediately known.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

