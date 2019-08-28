Las Vegas police investigate stabbing of 2 people near UNLV

Las Vegas police found two stabbing victims Wednesday morning on Maryland Parkway, near UNLV. Their injuries were not considered life-threatening.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating a stabbing near UNLV Wednesday morning.

Police were called to the 4900 block of South Maryland Parkway just before 9 a.m. in response to a report of a person being stabbed.

When they arrived, they found two stabbing victims with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, according to Metropolitan Police Department officer Aden OcampoGomez.

One of the victims was taken to Sunrise Hospital, and one individual was taken into custody, OcampoGomez said. Police have not confirmed whether the individual in custody is a suspect.

Contact Alexis Egeland at aegeland@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexis_egeland on Twitter.