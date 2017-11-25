ad-fullscreen
Stabbings

Las Vegas police investigating stabbing in eastern Las Vegas

By Rio Lacanlale Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 25, 2017 - 12:34 pm
 

Las Vegas police are investigating a Saturday morning stabbing in the eastern valley that left one man hospitalized.

Metropolitan Police Department patrol officers received a report of the stabbing about 9:15 a.m. Police said a man was found stabbed in the neck near East Tropicana Avenue and Harrison Drive, near McLeod Drive. The victim was taken to a local hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life-threating, Lt. Trish Cervantes said.

No other details were immediately available, because the “victim (is) unable to give details at this time,” Cervantes said.

Three women were seen fleeing from the area after the stabbing, but police believe only one of the three women is the wanted suspect.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

