Las Vegas police: Mother apparently killed son, stabbed herself

Police are investigating the death of a 2-year-old child in the 8600 block of Manalang Road in southeast Las Vegas, Monday, Feb. 25, 2019. (Lukas Eggens/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Las Vegas police say a 21-year-old woman who had been depressed since giving birth apparently stabbed her 2-year-old son to death in a south-central valley home before turning the weapon on herself.

Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said at a news briefing that officers responded to a request for a welfare check from a relative at a home on the 8600 block of Manalang Road shortly before 8 a.m. Monday.

Upon arrival they found that another relative, believed to be the child’s father, had entered the room and found the child dead and the woman suffering from apparently self-inflicted knife wounds, he said.

The woman was transported to the Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center’s trauma unit, where she was in serious condition, Spencer said.

The woman’s cousin told investigators that she had been “very depressed and has not been her self” since giving birth to the boy.

“In the last couple days that condition appeared to have worsened,” Spencer said.

