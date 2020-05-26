Las Vegas police say suspect stabbed 2 roommates in vengeance attack

A Las Vegas man accused of stabbing two men at a group home Thursday in central Las Vegas confessed to committing the crime for vengeance, police said.

David Duckworth (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police investigate a stabbing that left two people injured at the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Oakey Boulevard, May 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

David Duckworth, 32, is charged with two counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon in the stabbings at the home on the 2100 block of Oakey Avenue, near Eastern Avenue.

An officer was near the intersection at 9:50 a.m. when a man suffering from a stab wound to the neck stumbled into the street, according to a Las Vegas police arrest report for Duckworth. The officer rendered aid, then noticed another man suffering from a stab wound.

Both men identified their roommate, Duckworth, as their assailant, according to a police report. Police arrested Duckworth and took him to University Medical Center for treatment of a laceration to his arm. The two victims were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Duckworth confessed to the stabbings, the report said. Duckworth told police he had argued with the victims and believed both men had committed a crime against a person he knew.

“During my interview I found that David was very matter of fact in his recollection,” an officer wrote in the report. “On several occasions, David indicated that he did not intend for (the first victim) to live through the injuries.”

When told the victims were still alive, Duckworth told the officer “how unhappy he was.”

“David used the word ‘vengeance’ (as) the motive for his action today,” the officer wrote.

Police have not released more information on the victims’ condition.

A hearing in Justice Court for Duckworth was scheduled for Wednesday.

