Las Vegas police searching for man who stabbed woman near park

Las Vegas police are searching for a man who stabbed a woman Tuesday near Molasky Family Park.

The stabbing was reported around 10:30 a.m. on the 1000 block of East Twain Avenue, near Eastern Avenue, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Police arriving at the scene found the injured woman, who was transported to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center. No details on her condition were immediately available.

Officers were searching the area in an effort to find the attacker, police said.

