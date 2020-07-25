Las Vegas police seek 2 people after downtown stabbing

Las Vegas police are seeking help in identifying two people of interest in a downtown stabbing that sent one person to the hospital.

According to police:

Officers responded around 1:58 a.m. to reports of a stabbing at North Casino Center Boulevard and Fremont Street. A victim was found and taken to University Medical Center Trauma with non-life-threatening injuries.

The first person of interest is described as a Black man in his 20s, wearing a white hat with the word “Cali” on the front, a white button-up shirt and dark pants. The second person of interest is described as a Black woman in her 20s, wearing a black tank top and light-colored shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call 702-279-2796 or email j14181b@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, residents may contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or via crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Amanda Bradford at abradford@reviewjournal.com. Follow @amandabrad_uc on Twitter.