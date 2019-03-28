Las Vegas police seek person of interest in fatal stabbing — VIDEO

Las Vegas police are asking for help finding a person of interest in the fatal stabbing of a man found outside a bar near downtown Saturday morning.

The Metropolitan Police Department on Wednesday released video of a man described as a person of interest in the fatal stabbing of Howard Chris Drew, 66, who was found about 7:30 a.m. Saturday by a woman entering the bar on the 900 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North, near East Washington Avenue.

The Clark County coroner’s office said Drew died from multiple stab wounds, and ruled his death a homicide.

The person of interest was last seen wearing a white hat, a gray jacket with back sleeves, dark pants and gray shoes, police said Wednesday.

The video of the man showed him in a parking lot and inside what appeared to be a bar.

Detectives believe Drew was stabbed earlier Saturday morning in the area where he was found, police have said. Investigators haven’t determined a motive in Drew’s death.

The stabbing marked the 29th homicide this year in Clark County, and the 19th investigated by Metro, according to Review-Journal records.

Police asked anyone with information about the stabbing to contact Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521, or through email at homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

