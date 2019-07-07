Las Vegas stabbing suspect reportedly said he liked how victim bled

Sean Harrison, 34, faces one charge of attempted murder with a deadly weapon after stabbing a man 11 times in the chest on June 26.

Clark County Detention Center in downtown Las Vegas (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man accused of repeatedly stabbing an acquaintance last month in east Las Vegas told the alleged victim he liked the way he was bleeding, according to arrest documents.

Sean Harrison, 34, is accused of stabbing the man 11 times in the chest June 26 as they walked around looking for cigarette butts to smoke, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

The victim told police he knew Harrison, and the two had often spent time together, the report states. When Harrison came to a home where the man was and requested cigarettes, the man left with him to look for some.

As the two walked on Apple Orchard Drive, Harrison told the man that he had stabbed someone a week earlier in a wash area, the report states. The man told detectives that Harrison then pulled out a knife and stabbed him over and over while telling him that he liked the way he was bleeding, according to the report.

The man was stabbed in the chest and in both arms near his hands, likely as he was trying to defend himself, the report states. The victim then walked to other properties, heading toward his brother’s house, before yelling to another man that he had been stabbed. That man called police at 11 p.m.

Police followed a blood trail to Falling Rain Drive and found the victim. Seeing that the man’s red shirt and a white shirt he clutched to his chest were soaked in blood, they requested medical attention, and he was transported to University Medical Center, according to the report.

The man said in an interview with police that the attack was unprovoked and that Harrison had given no indication that he would stab him.

Police reviewed video surveillance footage showing a man matching Harrison’s description near the scene on June 26. A warrant for Harrison’s arrest was issued after the man identified Harrison from the footage, according to the report.

Harrison faces a charge of attempted murder with a deadly weapon. As of Friday, he remained in the Clark County Detention Center on $25,000 bail.

Contact Amanda Bradford at abradford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0279. Follow @amandabrad_uc on Twitter.