Las Vegas Strip stabbing suspect ‘tore up’ security guards

DJ’s Taco Bar, 3743 Las Vegas Blvd. South. (Google)

A man accused of stabbing two security guards Sunday morning on the Las Vegas Strip told police he “tore them up,” according to an arrest report.

The Metropolitan Police Department document indicates Toyer Edwards, 57, stabbed the officers after they told him to stop sleeping on a chair about 7 a.m. by DJ’s Taco Bar, 3743 Las Vegas Blvd. South.

The two were stabbed while they tried to take Edwards into custody outside the shop.

When interviewed by police, the report read, Edwards was “in a very animated state” and “loud and obnoxious.”

Metro said he repeatedly told detectives he attacked the officers. The report accuses Edwards of telling police, “I tore them up.” It also said he told Metro, “he’s lucky, he had angels with him.”

The security officers initially spotted a man sleeping in the chair and resting his feet on his shoes, the report said. The taco shop was closed and they asked him to leave. The man, identified in the report as Edwards, argued.

He had his hand in his pocket and refused security officer commands to remove his hand, according to the report.

“Edwards then took a bladed stance, which is an indicator he was ready to fight,” the document read.

One guard distracted Edwards while the other pepper sprayed him. Police said Edwards pulled out a knife and made “a stabbing motion” at the guards. One security guard was stabbed twice and the second was stabbed once.

They were hospitalized but their wounds were not life threatening.

The security guards’ accounts “mirror” what security footage showed, Metro wrote in the report.

