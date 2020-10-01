Las Vegas tattoo artist charged with attempted murder after bar fight

A local tattoo artist was arrested on a charge of attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed a man during a bar fight in North Las Vegas.

Randy Aguilar was arrested and has been charged with attempted murder with a deadly weapon and battery with use of a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm after police say he stabbed a man in the stomach on June 28, according to an arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The victim was taken to University Medical Center trauma center for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening. He told police afterward that he had been dancing with his girlfriend in a bar and when his girlfriend bumped into Aguilar, a shoving match turned into a physical fight between Aguilar and the victim, according to the arrest report.

Police interviewed several witnesses, including the owner of the bar, who identified Aguilar by a social media account where Aguilar advertises his art.

Aguilar’s Instagram account has 17,400 followers and his photos are mostly of tattoos he’s finished.

He was arrested Friday and is being held on $50,000 bail pending a hearing Oct. 8.

