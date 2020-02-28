Las Vegas Valley man arrested in 2018 stabbing of estranged wife

Las Vegas police arrested 38-year-old Cainen Chambers last week after he allegedly stabbed his wife in the chest and upper leg in December 2018, according to a report.

A 38-year-old Las Vegas Valley man was arrested last week after allegedly stabbing his wife in the chest in December 2018, according to an arrest report.

Metropolitan Police Department officers on Feb. 21 arrested Cainen Chambers, who is charged with attempted murder with a deadly weapon and domestic battery with a deadly weapon, resulting in significant bodily harm, after he failed to appear in court in December. Chambers is accused of stabbing his wife in the chest and on the back of her left leg on Dec. 26, 2018, according to his arrest report.

Officers were dispatched to a valley apartment complex after Metro received a report of a battery with a knife, and found a woman “who appeared severely injured,” and was “grasping a piece of cloth to her chest,” the report said.

A witness told police that Chambers’ wife was living with her until the couple’s divorce was finalized. The day of the stabbing, the woman arrived at the home to find her husband there, the report said.

The woman told Chambers that “he was not supposed to be there,” and Chambers’ began pushing her, knocking her to the ground.

A witness told police she thought Chambers was punching the woman, but then she heard her yell, “He has a knife!” and saw blood on her chest, the report said. Chambers then ran from the scene.

The stab wound to the woman’s chest caused a “large amount of blood to fill her chest cavity,” and she also suffered a defensive wound to her right hand, and a possibly fractured hand and arm, the report said.

Detectives determined that Chambers had a previous felony arrest in Riverside, California, in March 2011, on suspicion of threatening crime with intent to terrorize and inflict corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, the report said.

He remained in the Clark County Detention Center on Friday without bail, jail records show.

A preliminary hearing in the case was scheduled for March 9.

