Stabbings

Man, 63, stabbed in the chest during central valley fight

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 6, 2017 - 3:51 am
 

A 63-year-old man was hospitalized Monday morning after he was stabbed during a fight in the central valley.

The stabbing was called in about 1:30 a.m. Monday on the 1500 block of North Eastern Ave., near Owens Avenue, according to Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon.

Gordon said the two men were fighting when one pulled out a sharp object and stabbed the 63-year-old man in the chest.

The man who was stabbed ran across the street to call for help. He was hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening, Gordon said. The stabber is still at large.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

