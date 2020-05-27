Man, 90, critically hurt in stabbing at Las Vegas Valley senior home

A 90-year-old man who police say was stabbed Tuesday night by his 86-year-old wife at an assisted living home in the Las Vegas Valley was critically injured in the attack.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police Lt. David Gordon said the victim was stabbed around 8:15 p.m. at Carefree Senior Living at the Willows, 3250 S. Town Center Drive. Gordon said the man was stabbed in the upper back by his wife in their bedroom and that the woman was arrested at the scene.

On Wednesday, police spokesman Aden OcampoGomez said both the victim and his wife were taken to an area hospital, with the victim’s injuries described as “critical.”

The victim’s wife was being evaluated and had not been booked at the Clark County Detention Center as of Wednesday morning, OcampoGomez said.

A spokeswoman for the senior living facility could not immediately be reached for comment. Police said an investigation into the incident is continuing.

