Man accused of stabbing father 13 times in Henderson theater

A 20-year-old man was arrested Saturday night after he allegedly stabbed his father 13 times inside a theater at the Fiesta Henderson casino.

Henderson police arrested Rodney Livingston Lee Jr. around 11:30 p.m. after Lee allegedly attacked his father inside Theater 6 at the Regal movie theater inside the casino on Lake Mead Parkway, according to his arrest report.

Police said they received three calls about the stabbing, and determined Rodney Livingston Lee Sr., 55, was stabbed more than a dozen times from the front and back between his neck and hips.

One of the calls was from Lee Jr., who asked for “medical for my dad,” police said. Initially “officers on scene were unable to obtain Rodney Jr.’s identity due to the fact he would only provide the name of Thor,” according to the report.

Lee Sr. told police his son “was trying to kill him,” before he was taken to Sunrise Hospital, where he was admitted for internal bleeding between his lungs and chest wall.

Lee Jr. at first denied stabbing his father, but later told police “his father had a ‘parasite’ and he needed to get it out,” police said.

Police found an 8-inch kitchen knife with a 3-inch blade at the entrance of the theater.

There were no video cameras inside the theater, according to the police report.

Lee Jr. had previously been arrested by Henderson police on Nov. 30 for domestic battery and strangulation when Lee Sr. said his son was “battering his mother,” according to the police report.

Lee Jr. was charged with attempted murder and is being held on a $250,000 bond. He will be arraigned at 9 a.m. on July 31.

