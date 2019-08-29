Man arrested after allegedly stabbing mother in Las Vegas

Officers said a woman called 911 early Thursday to report her son had stabbed her and then fled the scene.

Las Vegas police take a suspect into custody as they investigate a stabbing in the 6500 block of Mocha Brown Court, near West Warm Springs Road and South Torrey Pines Drive, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police investigate a stabbing in the 6500 block of Mocha Brown Court, near West Warm Springs Road and South Torrey Pines Drive, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police investigate a stabbing in the 6500 block of Mocha Brown Court, near West Warm Springs Road and South Torrey Pines Drive, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. (Rio Lacanlale/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was taken into custody Thursday morning after allegedly stabbing his mother at a home on the southwest side of Las Vegas.

Police were called to the home on the 6500 block of Mocha Brown Court, near West Warm Springs Road and South Torrey Pines Drive, at 7:54 a.m. for a family disturbance, according to call logs from the Metropolitan Police Department. Officers said a woman called police to report her son had stabbed her, but she didn’t know where he had gone afterward.

Police said the woman suffered puncture wounds to the head, but it was not clear if she was taken to the hospital.

The woman’s son was found on the block and surrendered to officers at about 8:55 a.m., police said.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.