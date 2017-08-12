Man arrested after throat-slashing attack in central Las Vegas

Las Vegas police arrested a man Friday in connection with the Thursday morning stabbing of a woman in the central valley.

Willie Jackson (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Willie Jackson, 27, was taken into custody Friday and was in the process of being booked into Clark County Detention Center on Friday night, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Officers responded about 4 a.m. Thursday to reports of a woman whose throat had been cut at 1500 E. Karen Ave., near East Sahara Avenue and Maryland Parkway.

The woman was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where she was in critical condition, Metro said.

Jackson faces one count of attempted murder with a deadly weapon.

1500 E. Karen Ave., Las Vegas, NV