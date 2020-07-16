Man arrested in connection to stabbing after body found in desert

Las Vegas police have arrested a man in connection with a stabbing in May after a body was found decomposing in the dirt.

Mauricio Jesus Milla. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Mauricio Jesus Milla, 49, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of one count of murder with a deadly weapon in connection to the fatal stabbing, according to a statement Thursday from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police were called at about 10:50 a.m. May 31 to a desert lot at Searles Avenue and 23rd Street, near Eastern and Washington avenues, where a body was found decomposing in the dirt, the Review-Journal previously reported.

The victim was later determined to be Mahadi Alrekaby, 52, who died of head and neck trauma, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Police said Thursday the Alrekaby was stabbed to death and that there may be video of the stabbing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Las Vegas police at 702-828-3521.

Milla is being held without bail pending a hearing Friday.

