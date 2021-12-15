Man arrested in knife attack on Las Vegas Strip restaurant worker

“The attack was unprovoked,” police said, adding the assault involved a “willful, unlawful, and malicious injury will leave a permanent disfiguring scar.”

Kirklin Oates (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A transient on the Strip sneaked through an employee entry at the Paris Las Vegas early Tuesday, then carried out what police described as a “vicious attack” on a restaurant worker by attempting to slash his throat in a restroom using a stolen butcher knife.

Las Vegas police said they arrested Kirklin Oates, 55, at the hotel, 3655 Las Vegas Blvd. South, at 6:21 a.m. in another act of violence on the Strip this year. Oates was apprehended after the severely wounded man and his co-workers subdued Oates in the restroom with a butcher knife still in hand, police said.

“The attack was unprovoked,” police said, adding the assault involved a “willful, unlawful, and malicious injury will leave a permanent disfiguring scar.”

Police wrote in an arrest report for Oates that the victim is an employee at Mon Ami Gabi. He arrived for work and noticed a man he didn’t recognize in the employee area. Police said video surveillance showed the man was Oates, and that he was simultaneously trailing and staring at a female employee at the resort.

“As they walk through (the) security check point, Oates raises his hand to acknowledge the security officer and simulated scanning his badge as he walked through the entrance,” police said.

Police said Oates followed the female employee into the kitchen of the restaurant and stole a butcher knife, then followed the man into a restroom.

“Oates blocked the door in the restroom, pulled the knife, stabbed the door and asked victim ‘What’s up with you?’” police wrote. “Oates then ordered (the man) to his knees. Oates attempted to cut the victim’s throat, but victim … moved his head, thereby receiving the blunt of the knife blow to his left eyebrow area.”

The man screamed for help as he struggled to subdue his assailant. Co-workers joined the struggle, detaining Oates and securing the knife.

Police said Oates was recently arrested in Las Vegas on a charge of battery with use of a deadly weapon, but Las Vegas Justice Court records indicate that case was dismissed. He’s been trespassed by police multiple times and also has prior arrests on charges of tampering with vehicles, police said.

“Oates’ violent tendency is not restricted to Las Vegas alone,” police said in describing other prior arrests for Oates, the details of which were blacked out in the arrest report.

Oates is being held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center on felony charges including attempted murder, burglary, burglary of a business, mayhem, assault, first-degree kidnapping and battery with use of a deadly weapon. A criminal complaint has not been filed. His next court date is scheduled for Monday morning.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.