Man arrested in stabbing near downtown Las Vegas

A man accused of stabbing another man Thursday near downtown Las Vegas has been identified by jail and court records.

A 22-year-old man faces felony charges in connection with a stabbing of another man Thursday afternoon near downtown Las Vegas.

Dylan Walter remained held Friday at the Clark County Detention Center on one count each of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, battery, robbery and burglary, according to court and jail records. He made his first court appearance Friday, when his bail was set to $25,000.

A Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman said Thursday that officers had found a person of interest running from the scene and took him into custody near Charleston Boulevard and Maryland Parkway, about a half-mile from where the stabbing occurred.

Officers were called just before 1 p.m. to the 1000 block of Wengert Avenue to investigate a report that a man had been stabbed multiple times, police said. He was taken to University Medical Center, but his condition was unknown.

Walter is expected in court Wednesday morning for his arraignment, records show.

