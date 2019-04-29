Man critically injured, woman also hurt in Las Vegas stabbing

A man was critically injured in a stabbing that also sent a woman to the hopsital in the west valley late Sunday.

A man was taken into custody shortly after the 10:21 p.m. incident inside a residence on the 8300 block of Abita Circle, near West Tropicana Avenue and South Durango Drive, said Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.

Gordon said the victim was stabbed multiple times and was transported to a hospital where he was reported in critical condition.

A woman suffered injuries that appeared to stem from a beating, Gordon said. She was also transported to a hospital. Her condition was unknown.

The investigation is in the early stages and motive for the stabbing and beating is under investigation, Gordon said.