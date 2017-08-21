Man defends homeless woman in central Las Vegas is stabbed

A man was stabbed in the head Sunday night while trying to defend a woman being harassed in central Las Vegas.

Just before midnight Sunday the stabber, a man, was verbally harassing a homeless woman who had a shelter set up near Main Street and Owens Avenue, according to Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon.

A passerby tried to intervene, and the man stabbed him in the head with a knife before running away, Gordon said. A suspect was later arrested less than a block away.

The man who was stabbed was hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening.

