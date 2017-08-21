ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Stabbings

Man defends homeless woman in central Las Vegas is stabbed

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 21, 2017 - 2:28 am
 

A man was stabbed in the head Sunday night while trying to defend a woman being harassed in central Las Vegas.

Just before midnight Sunday the stabber, a man, was verbally harassing a homeless woman who had a shelter set up near Main Street and Owens Avenue, according to Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon.

A passerby tried to intervene, and the man stabbed him in the head with a knife before running away, Gordon said. A suspect was later arrested less than a block away.

The man who was stabbed was hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

 

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Stabbings Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like